Clubs and players suffer because of PSL and Safa rift

local soccer 1 hour ago

The longer it takes for the league to restart, the longer everyone who earns a living from football will struggle.

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
20 Jul 2020
05:44:51 PM
Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards and Sbonelo Ngubane of Baroka FC during the Nedbank Cup, quarter final match between Baroka FC and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 14, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

We can conclude that the reason the Absa Premier League and Glad Africa Championship haven’t returned to action is simply that the shot callers at Safa and PSL can’t put their differences aside and work together to see the return of the beautiful game they claim to love so much. Their inability to join hands and find a solution given you a glimpse of how the growth or development of South African football has been stifled by football administrators trying to flex their muscles and show everyone who is in charge. It is said that when two elephants fight the...

