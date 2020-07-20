Clubs and players suffer because of PSL and Safa rift

We can conclude that the reason the Absa Premier League and Glad Africa Championship haven’t returned to action is simply that the shot callers at Safa and PSL can’t put their differences aside and work together to see the return of the beautiful game they claim to love so much. Their inability to join hands and find a solution given you a glimpse of how the growth or development of South African football has been stifled by football administrators trying to flex their muscles and show everyone who is in charge. It is said that when two elephants fight the...

