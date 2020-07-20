Leopards release Sundowns target Kapinga

Leopards made the announcement on Monday afternoon following weeks of speculation regarding the player’s future at the Venda based side.

Kapinga was linked with a move away from Lidoda Duvha from the start of the 2019/2020 season, following eye-catching performances for Leopards, but the club’s management were confident they could hold on to the player ,despite the interest from bigger sides in the league.

Team manager Chief Thidiela confirmed the club has released the player to join his new side before the restart of the season.

Phakaaathi reported last month that the player has agreed to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns after coach Pitso Mosimane’s side managed to convince Leopards to sell the player to them.

Kapinga is expected to be unveiled as the second signing for Sundowns before the restart of the season as George Maluleka has already joined the Pretoria side from Kaizer Chiefs.

“We can confirm that we have agreed for Lesedi Kapinga to join his new team to protect him and ourselves,” said Thidiela.

“We know currently our team is at the bottom and it is a matter of life and death so sometimes when people know a player is moving somewhere even when he makes a genuine mistake some players might he feel he is not given his all because his future is secured somewhere.

“We would rather let him go start his new life and we wish him all the best.”

