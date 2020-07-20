Highlands Park’s Mnisi fires salvo at Safa over ‘dirty politics’

A power struggle between the two organisations has taken centre stage, since talks about football’s return started, and the situation took a turn for the worse last week when they could not agree on a date for the resumption.

The spat is so bad that the PSL is said to be considering cancelling the season and waiting until the national lockdown has been lifted. This, however, will leave clubs in disarray and many will not be able to continue to run as it would mean the PSL cannot pay them their monthly grants of R2.5-million.

“They have taken their eyes off the ball and are playing politics,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi on Monday. “It is sad that they are not considering what this will do to clubs. Players and staff need to be paid. The season has to be finished so players can have a break and see their families. They have been cooped up away from home for a long time now,” he added.

Mnisi said Safa’s excuse that they need to ensure that all biological health standards are met is just hogwash.

“The PSL and clubs would not send players to a slaughter house. We cannot say we want to play when we have not ensured that all necessary measures are taken to ensure safety. That’s just ridiculous,” said Mnisi.

Mnisi – who is also the president of Tembisa LFA which is under Safa, said the organisation is busy with matters of another, but neglecting their own.

“What are they saying about us? What plans have they set out for us to return to play? We have teams who need to qualify for the ABC Motsepe League and those who need to qualify for the GladAfrica Championship, yet they are not saying anything about that. They are busy with politics instead,” he said.

