Hunt more likely to join City than Chiefs

Phakaaathi has learnt that Gavin Hunt is not too keen on a move to Kaizer Chiefs despite the rumours that he is set to replace Ernst Middendorp.

Hunt has been touted for the Amakhosi job since the owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who bought out Bidvest Wits’ top fight status, said they would not keep him.

“I don’t see it happening. I was involved in trying to lure him to Amakhosi a few years back and he said he wouldn’t go there because he wouldn’t have the freedom to his job the way he wants. He said he wants to do things his own way including the scouting and signing of players so that if they don’t succeed, he can take full responsibility. At Chiefs they have Bobby (Motaung) doing the scouting and signing and so it would create a problem unless they can iron that out and find a workable solution for both parties,” said the source.

He said Hunt is more likely to wait in the wings and see how the situation at Cape Town City pens out.

“While City have a coach, things have not gone as well as they would want. Hunt might just wait in the wings and take over next season if the situation under current coach (Jan Olde Reikerink) does not improve because he will have the freedom he wants there,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, a player and one management staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Venda-based side said the two individuals who have not been named, have been advised to go into isolation for 14 days to try and recover from the virus.

