PSL News 19.7.2020 04:17 pm

Sundowns suffer six injuries before season resumes

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns suffer six injuries before season resumes

Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns injured (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns have given an injury update ahead of the restart of the season.

The Brazilians have been dealt an injury blow as six of their stars could be unavailable when they take on Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, and then start their attempt to overhaul Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s boys have been training together for ten days since the government gave clubs the green light to start training again in preparation for the season to resume.

Sammy Seabi, Anele Ngcongca, and Tiyani Mabunda are suffering from hamstring strains while Keletso Makgalwa and Mosa Lebusa have back strains with Aubrey Ngoma carrying a quadriceps strain.

“Since then, training has not been the same for the boys as they had to train individually in small areas which are as big as 3×3 meters as they adhered to the lockdown rules. As the players ease back into training, some have experienced minor strains. The medical team is working hard to get the players back to their full strength in preparation for the restart of the local football season,” read a statement from the Sundowns website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mosimane reveals why he signed Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs 16.7.2020
End of the road for Manyisa at Sundowns? 16.7.2020
Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move 11.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 