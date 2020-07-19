Sundowns suffer six injuries before season resumes

The Brazilians have been dealt an injury blow as six of their stars could be unavailable when they take on Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, and then start their attempt to overhaul Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s boys have been training together for ten days since the government gave clubs the green light to start training again in preparation for the season to resume.

Sammy Seabi, Anele Ngcongca, and Tiyani Mabunda are suffering from hamstring strains while Keletso Makgalwa and Mosa Lebusa have back strains with Aubrey Ngoma carrying a quadriceps strain.

“Since then, training has not been the same for the boys as they had to train individually in small areas which are as big as 3×3 meters as they adhered to the lockdown rules. As the players ease back into training, some have experienced minor strains. The medical team is working hard to get the players back to their full strength in preparation for the restart of the local football season,” read a statement from the Sundowns website.

