PSL News 19.7.2020 12:06 pm

SA reacts to Radebe’s Leeds returning to Premier League

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
19 Aug 2000: Lucas Radebe. Pic: Allsport

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe’s excitement about Leeds United returning to the English Premier League has spilled over into all of South Africa.

Leeds gained automatic promotion from the Championship after West Brom lost to Huddersfield Town, giving Radebe’s former side a spot in the EPL for the 2020/2021 season, after 16 years in the second tier.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was the first to congratulate Leeds and Radebe for the club’s return to the EPL. A handful of South Africans who support Leeds because Radebe captained the side in the 90’s were also happy with the club’s return to the top tier.

