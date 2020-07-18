PSL News 18.7.2020 07:37 pm

Khune set to start clothing label

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khune set to start clothing label

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Day on 19 February 2020 at Kaizer Chiefs Village Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune seems to be thinking of turning his attention to fashion.

Khune is winding down the years at Chiefs as he is on the wrong side of 30 and could venture into fashion.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper was inspired by a friend of his who has a clothing label.

His followers and supporters were excited by the prospect of the Amakhosi star having his own clothing label that they can buy and wear.

“I think I should start my Clothing Brand, what do you guys think and what should I call it?,” read a tweet from Khune.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Motaung pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela 17.7.2020
Mosimane reveals why he signed Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs 16.7.2020
Chiefs say ‘no comment’ on league restart delay 16.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 