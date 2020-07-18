Khune set to start clothing label

Khune is winding down the years at Chiefs as he is on the wrong side of 30 and could venture into fashion.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper was inspired by a friend of his who has a clothing label.

His followers and supporters were excited by the prospect of the Amakhosi star having his own clothing label that they can buy and wear.

“I think I should start my Clothing Brand, what do you guys think and what should I call it?,” read a tweet from Khune.

I think I should start my Clothing Brand ,what do you guys think and what should I call it ?????? pic.twitter.com/sU4lP0sx2Z — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 14, 2020

