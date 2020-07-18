Gone but not forgotten as Tembo praises Mnyamane, Qalinge

As such, neither will see out the 2019/20 season with SuperSport, if and when it finally resumes.

“We had Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge, Thakazani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma leaving the club after their contracts expired and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the success of the club and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours. Thabo Mnyamane won four trophies with us and his contribution to the club will not go unnoticed,” Tembo told the club’s website.

Qalinge’s future remains in limbo while Mnyamane is heavily linked with a reunion with his former coach, Steve Barker – current coach of Stellenbosch FC – who mentored him when he launched his top-flight career with University of Pretoria.

United are in the second week of training under the lockdown regulations where Tembo is balancing maximizing their drills and adhering to the strict regulations.

“The players had training programmes during isolation and I’m very proud of the players for being very professional in terms of following their routine and that showed character and mental strength,” said Tembo.

“The focal point of our first week was the fitness condition of our players which meant we had to go through a battery of tests and then start building the fitness levels gradually. Due to the circumstances we find ourselves in because of COVID-19, it meant that a lot has changed in terms of our environment and how we conduct our training sessions. We have to make sure that we all comply with the PSL Safa and government compliance manual regarding the health regulations,” he added.

