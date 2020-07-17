Ellis – Banyana players overseas moves are ‘mind-blowing’

Janine van Wyk earned a contract in Scotland for Glasgow City, with Jermaine Seoposenwe signing in Portugal for Braga, while Kelso Peskin signed in France for Stade Breatois and Nothando Vilakazi and Amanda Mthandi got conracts in Spain for EDF Logrono and Badajoz respectively.

“This is incredible and amazing, give players in the last 10 days. Kelso going to France, Jermaine going to Portugal. Nothando Vilakazi and Amanda Mthandi in Spain and Janine van Wyk going to Scotland – it’s mind blowing,” Ellis told Phakaaathi.

“I wish them all of the best, I know they will go out there and do the country proud. It’s part of learning and growing coming back to give that experience into the national team.”

The Banyana coach believes there will be more signings for local players going abroad in the future.

“I think it also opens doors for others. This will hold the team in a good state. I’m afraid to blink incase there is another one coming (another playing going overseas). If you go to bed and wake up there is another signing happening because I’m sure there are more in the future,” she concluded.