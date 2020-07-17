PSL News 17.7.2020 09:41 am

Kaizer Motaung pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela

Jonty Mark
Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has lauded Zindzi Mandela as a “firebrand”, in a glowing tribute to the struggle hero and former president Nelson Mandela’s daughter, who passed away on Monday in Johannesburg.

“Zindzi was a firebrand, resolute and courageous,” Motaung told the Chiefs official website on Thursday.

“She played a crucial role in the liberation struggle in South Africa. Zindzi’s name is cast in stone in the history books of our country. The Mandela family has lost a beautiful soul. Her loss cuts deep and she will be sorely missed by all of us.”

“Her name and struggle are parallel in many ways. This is someone who was born during the struggle. Look at it this way. She was only 18 months old when Madiba was sentenced to life imprisonment for what the Apartheid Government called Treason Trial. Remarkably still at the tender age of 17, she went to live with Winnie when she was banished to Brandfort in the then Orange Free State. This is extraordinary and tells the story of the kind of person she was … born to fight.”

“The Nation will not forget 1985 when she took to the podium at the Jabulani Stadium in Soweto to read out her father, Nelson Mandela’s rejection of PW Botha’s offer of conditional release. She was a brave woman and strong in character. Death be not proud. She fought a good fight and completed a good race.”

“She was a freedom fighter and would have contributed to the discourse. She was militant and always confronted issues head-on. We can only draw inspiration from her legacy for us to continue confronting the questions of abuse that permeate the society. She may be gone but will never be forgotten. Her spirit will live on forever.”

“I have come across Zindzi in many ways. Remarkably in private she came across as humble and very friendly. She was collaborative in nature and was kind every time we engaged her family. Even during the times when as the Club we paid homage during her family bereavements, she remained strong under the circumstances.”

“On behalf of my family and Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family and relatives, to the South African Government and the African National Congress.”

