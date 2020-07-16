PSL News 16.7.2020 05:26 pm

TTM player and staffer test positive for Covid-19

Sibongiseni Gumbi
TSHAKHUMA Tsha Madzivhandila FC logo. FC logo.

A player and one management staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the club have said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. 

The Venda-based side said the two individuals who have not been named, have been advised to go into isolation for 14 days to try and recover from the deadly virus.
“After conducting Covid-19 tests on management, technical team, and players, the results came back negative except for one player and technical staff member who tested positive for Covid-19,” read the statement.
According to Safa’s Covid-19 compliance officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya, clubs are not obliged to disclose a player’s or official’s name should they test positive and can only do so should the concerned player and/or official give them a written approval to do so.
“The two have been advised to isolate with immediate effect and also inform those who had contact with them. The club would like to wish them a speedy recovery during this trying time,” added the statement.
The players and all other club members will be tested again 48 hours before entering into the biologically safe bubble (Bio-Bubble) where the games will be continued, probably in August, the PSL have said.
Premier Soccer League clubs have been mandated to do mandatory testing before resuming training and/or playing games. Tshakhuma are the club who will be playing on the top flight next season after acquiring Bidvest Wits’ Absa Premiership status. The club’s GladAfrica Championship status has been sold to an undisclosed Limpopo businessman.

