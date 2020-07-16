PSL News 16.7.2020 03:34 pm

McCarthy reacts to PSL season finishing in Gauteng

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs and Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy believes the Premier Soccer League (PSL) made the right decision by choosing to finish the league in Gauteng.

The PSL and Safa announced this week that they have earmarked the first week of August on the calendar to resume the league.

A statement from Safa revealed that all the games will be played in Gauteng province.

McCarthy says Gauteng is the right province to host all the remaining matches.

“Yeah, it’s good news that we now know the dates for the restart, we have to give the match officials time to get their match fitness back to the best,” McCarthy told Goal.

“They have to prepare and be fit because playing football for six weeks will be a challenge for them. They can also get injured and get sick, this gives them enough time to get their minds and bodies ready.

“I think obviously Gauteng is the best option because the logistics are better here, the management and the offices are all here for the league and mother body.”

