Maritzburg looking for best possible finish

Besides the uncertainty regarding the return of the Premier Soccer League, Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan says they are raring to give their supporters the best finish possible.

The Blue Hearts were on position five with 39 points when the campaign was stopped because of Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Prior to the suspension of the season, Maritzburg had enjoyed a decent season with 10 wins, nine draws and five losses from 24 games.

“We miss Friday night lights the most, the atmosphere, the supporters etc. We are very excited to start playing again and will everything to ensure we give our supporters who will be watching on TV the best finish possible,” Buchanan told the club’s website.

In their remaining six fixtures, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has to take on Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Highlands Park, Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic.