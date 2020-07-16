PSL News 16.7.2020 11:26 am

Chiefs star Katsande calls on PSL players to break silence on GBV

Khaya Ndubane
Chiefs star Katsande calls on PSL players to break silence on GBV

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has posted a video on social media calling on men to stop raping and killing women and children. 

“Today I have a special message to all men out there. For the past few days, I’ve been hearing and reading news about men raping and killing women and children,” said Katsande in the video, where he tagged fellow Chiefs teammate Itumeleng Khune and ex-Amakhosi star Siphiwe Tshabalala.

“This is enough, so today I decide to break my silence and make my statement, as you all know these are our grannies, mothers, sisters and daughters. Me and you, we have a serious job to do in our society.”

The Zimbabwean international went on to challenge all his colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to break their silence on gender-based violence.

“Today, I decided to challenge all my colleagues to break their silence and spread the gospel. As we all know some of these guys who are doing this, they look up to us. So, I challenge you guys to break your silence.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More PSL teams show interest in reported Chiefs target 15.7.2020
Molangoane ready for new chapter after Kaizer Chiefs exit 15.7.2020
We need a Willard Katsande challenge, says DJ Zinhle 15.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday

Motoring News Petrol price set for another uptick in August

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 