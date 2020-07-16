Chiefs star Katsande calls on PSL players to break silence on GBV

“Today I have a special message to all men out there. For the past few days, I’ve been hearing and reading news about men raping and killing women and children,” said Katsande in the video, where he tagged fellow Chiefs teammate Itumeleng Khune and ex-Amakhosi star Siphiwe Tshabalala.

“This is enough, so today I decide to break my silence and make my statement, as you all know these are our grannies, mothers, sisters and daughters. Me and you, we have a serious job to do in our society.”

The Zimbabwean international went on to challenge all his colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to break their silence on gender-based violence.

“Today, I decided to challenge all my colleagues to break their silence and spread the gospel. As we all know some of these guys who are doing this, they look up to us. So, I challenge you guys to break your silence.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.