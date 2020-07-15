PSL News 15.7.2020 04:27 pm

What PSL teams can expect from Wits – Johnstone

Khaya Ndubane
Paul Johnstone (assistant coach) with Gavin Hunt (head coach) of Bivest Wits (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits assistant coach Paul Johnstone has revealed that there will be a lot of emotion on show when the Students play their final matches of the league season and continue their pursuit of the Nedbank Cup.

Wits, who are in the process of being sold to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still in the running for the league title and will also face Mamelodi Sundowns in the last four of the Nedbank Cup.

With some of the club’s stars linked with moves to different Premiership clubs, there’s a general worry that they might not be fully committed to playing for Wits when the season resumes.

Johnstone says that it will be up to the players to manage their emotions as the club aims to see out the campaign on a high.

“I think there will be a lot of emotion from our guys, just given the fact of what everyone has heard about and what is potentially happening to the club,” Johnstone told the club’s website.

“It is crazy to think of, but all I can say is that there will be a hell of a lot of emotion out there and I hope the emotion is used in the best possible manner. From a playing style nothing is going to change, we are who we are and Gavin [Hunt] is who he is,” he added.

With no exact date for the league return announced yet, Johnstone admits that preparing for games has been even more challenging.

“It is very difficult, you can overthink to a point and you can find yourself backtracking. We are doing the best we can with the information that we have,” Johnstone added.

“It is very tough to get the guys fully prepared, yes they have been doing their own bits of training at home but under restricted circumstances. It is one thing training on your own, but a complete other ball game when playing against another team. Step by step, one day at a time and all we can do is see where we are at come that first day of competition.”

