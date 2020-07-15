We were not aware we owe SuperSport, says Safa CEO Motlanthe

South African Football Association’s acting chief executive officer, Adv. Tebogo Motlanthe has suggested that the association was not aware of an outstanding amount, understood to be around the region of R1.5-million, which is due to Absa Premiership outfit SuperSport United.

READ: Ace Ncobo’s message to Safa – REFEREES ARE READY!

The amount was part of a buyout of then United coach, Stuart Baxter, who was appointed as Bafana Bafana coach while still contracted to Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

Baxter began his second stint as Bafana Bafana head coach in mid-2017 and tendered his resignation in August last year. Motlanthe said he was not aware of this outstanding amount as he only assumed acting in the role of CEO a couple of months ago.

However, he has since tasked Safa chief financial officer, Gronie Hluyo – who is understood to not have been part of the negotiations that took place between SuperSport and Safa – with resolving the matter.

“Our chief financial officer is dealing with that,” Motlanthe told Phakaaathi.

“You will respect that fact that I just recently took over but then I have since assigned the chief financial officer to deal with it because he has the history of that case. I have given it to him but so far he said he has not received an invoice from SuperSport and he was not part of the negotiations. Mr Denis Mumble is no longer here and others are no longer here,” he added.

Hluyo did confirm that he does not know anything about the said amount.

“I am not aware of this amount. I have not received any documents or any invoices from SuperSport. We have not contacted SuperSport so far because unfortunately I am off work, I am attending a funeral and that is why. But it is not like I am not functional, tomorrow (Thursday) I will get in touch with SuperSport, it is just that today we just have to go to the mortuary and take the body to the undertaker,” he told Phakaaathi.

Hluyo says that it is SuperSport’s responsibility to initiate any settlement.

“If somebody owes you money, you then will send the invoice with the details to that person. It is SuperSport who must send the invoice or the documents relating to that claim and then Safa will respond to that,” Hluyo explained.

Phakaaathi would like to convey their condolences to Hluyo and his family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.