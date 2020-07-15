Nedbank Cup News 15.7.2020 03:23 pm

Gavin Hunt – referee delay ‘really disappointing’

Jonty Mark
Gavin Hunt – referee delay ‘really disappointing’

Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt says there is “no chance” of Bidvest Wits finishing their season by the end of August if the 2019/20 campaign only resumes in the first week of next month.

The season has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Clean bill of health for Cape Town City after second round of COVID-19 testing.

The South African Football Association announced on Tuesday that the season could only restart at the in the first week of August to give match officials time to get ready.

Wits, along with Mamelodi Sundowns, have more league games to play than the rest of the Absa Premiership (nine) and must also play a Nedbank Cup semifinal against Sundowns, while a Nedbank Cup final appearance would take the total number of games they would need to play in August to 11.

“How are we going to play 11 games in four weeks?” said Hunt on Wednesday.

“If we could start now at least we would have six weeks.”

The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Tuesday that that they were ready to start the campaign on Saturday July 18, but were now “unable to do so due to the unavailability of match officials.”

Hunt also questioned Safa’s excuse about the match officials.

“They had plenty of time after lockdown to go out and run,” added the Wits coach.

“I don’t know what the reason is but it is really disappointing, this is a professional organisation, and we are waiting on people like this.”

Wits are back in training in groups of five or six, and have tested all their players for the coronavirus in preparation for the season resumption.

“It has not been easy but we just have to get on with it, we are in the second week now … all the testing is done, we are all ready to go, but we are being held up … it is ridiculous.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Van Dijk, Alisson errors end Liverpool’s record bid in Arsenal defeat 16.7.2020
Man City second string see off Bournemouth, Wolves pay penalty at Burnley 15.7.2020
What PSL teams can expect from Wits – Johnstone 15.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday

Motoring News Petrol price set for another uptick in August

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 