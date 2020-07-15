 
 
Safa and PSL fight ruining the beautiful game 

local soccer 1 hour ago

This ongoing battle between the South African Football Association and the Premier Soccer League is really messing up what we all call the beautiful game in this country. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
15 Jul 2020
06:50:07 PM
Safa and PSL fight ruining the beautiful game 

PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Before everything else, I’m a staunch football supporter and someone who likes to see the game in the country growing from strength to strength. But now how does the game get to grow when two top football bodies in the country don’t get along? I mean, this has been much more visible to everyone in the last couple of weeks in the quest to try and implement strategies to resume football, with the coronavirus pandemic upon us. The Government forced the two entities to work together and try to come up with plans so that the games can continue. Still,...

