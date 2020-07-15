Pirates aiming to make ‘Happy People’ happy again

As Orlando Pirates prepare for the resumption of the Premier Soccer League, defender Abel Mabaso says their objective when play resumes is to put more smiles on the club’s fans, as they did before the campaign was stopped because of Covid-19.

READ: More PSL teams show interest in reported Chiefs target

From the start of the year, the Buccaneers only lost one league match from nine games, which came in a 1-0 defeat by Kaizer Chiefs late in February.

Pirates good form placed them in the chasing pack for the title, with the club only eight points behind log leaders Chiefs who are on 48 points, while Bucs are on 40 occupying fourth spot on the standings.

“(We want) more victories and more success, making the happy people happy again,” said Mabaso.

Pirates have played 23 games so far and with the resumption of the league coming closer, they mathematically still stand a chance to win the title.

However, it will also depend on the likes of Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns falling away.

The PSL was set to resume play this weekend, but due to the unavailability of match officials, the wait for the resumption of play continues with the South African Football Association having proposed the first week of August as a good time to play.

The longer wait gives Mabaso and company more time to prepare as they look to continue where they left off with their good form.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.