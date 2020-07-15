local soccer 15.7.2020 11:39 am

Why Banyana captain Van Wyk decided to return overseas

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Van Wyk, who has played in the US for Houston Dash and in Denmark for Fortuna Hjorring, says going to play overseas once more wasn’t really in her mind, before she signed with Scottish side Glasgow City this week. 

What started as a simple conversation on social media came into reality for Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk, whose plans were to play in the Safa National Women’s League, before COVID-19 intervened.

“It definitely wasn’t part of the plan to play abroad again. I had my mind set on playing in the National League with my own football club JVW FC, but I guess the pandemic has changed many things,” Van Wyk told Phakaaathi.

“Funny enough, the conversation started over a Twitter DM. Laura Montgomery (Glasgow City Manager) reached out to me and asked if I was still interested in playing football abroad. Without any hesitation, I showed immediate interest.”

The 33-year old defender adds that she is very excited about her move to Scotland and hopes to win some silverware with the club.

“I’m hoping to add value to the squad, especially in the Uefa Champions League competition. I would love to work towards a winning title/medal.
https://twitter.com/GlasgowCityFC/status/1283036546107662339
