Why Banyana captain Van Wyk decided to return overseas

What started as a simple conversation on social media came into reality for Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk, whose plans were to play in the Safa National Women’s League, before COVID-19 intervened.
“It definitely wasn’t part of the plan to play abroad again. I had my mind set on playing in the National League with my own football club JVW FC, but I guess the pandemic has changed many things,” Van Wyk told Phakaaathi.
“Funny enough, the conversation started over a Twitter DM. Laura Montgomery (Glasgow City Manager) reached out to me and asked if I was still interested in playing football abroad. Without any hesitation, I showed immediate interest.”
The 33-year old defender adds that she is very excited about her move to Scotland and hopes to win some silverware with the club.