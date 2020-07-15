Why Banyana captain Van Wyk decided to return overseas

“It definitely wasn’t part of the plan to play abroad again. I had my mind set on playing in the National League with my own football club JVW FC, but I guess the pandemic has changed many things,” Van Wyk told Phakaaathi.

“Funny enough, the conversation started over a Twitter DM. Laura Montgomery (Glasgow City Manager) reached out to me and asked if I was still interested in playing football abroad. Without any hesitation, I showed immediate interest.”

The 33-year old defender adds that she is very excited about her move to Scotland and hopes to win some silverware with the club.

“I’m hoping to add value to the squad, especially in the Uefa Champions League competition. I would love to work towards a winning title/medal.