Celtic set to form partnership with Scottish giants

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bloemfontein Celtic players celebrating a goal (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic have scored a partnership that is anticipated to be fruitful with their Scottish namesake Glasgow Celtic FC, Phakaaathi has learnt.

A source close to the prospective new owner of Phunya Sele Sele, Lebo Mokoena, said the deal is imminent and exciting.

“I think they have agreed on everything and now just ironing the finer details. It is a deal similar to the one that SuperSport (United) had with Feyenoord of Netherlands) that saw some young local boys getting a chance to play overseas.

“They are looking at using the local side as their fishing pond for new talent and that mean Celtic will have to grind out fresh talent all the time,” said the source.

He said Celtic will get an upgrade of their academy facilities as part of the deal and there will also be other great benefits for both clubs.

Celtic are now staying in Bloemfontein after TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi failed in his bid to buy the club and move it to Mpumalanga. Mokoena, a Bloemfontein businessman is instead reportedly close to sealing a deal to buy the club from financially troubled owner Max Tshabalala.

Celtic, like all other Absa Premiership teams, are now waiting for the 2019/20 season resumption. They have, however, recently had to replace head coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who resigned and went to Chippa United. John Maduka, the new Celtic head coach, still has plenty to play for, with his team in the running for a top eight finish in the league and in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

 

