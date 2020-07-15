Molangoane ready for new chapter after Kaizer Chiefs exit

Molangoane says he would have liked to finish the season with Kaizer Chiefs before he was released by the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs’ Mathoho given time off after sister’s death

The midfielder says the club took care of him when he was recovering from a broken leg, but revealed he wasn’t asked if he would like to stay on to finish the extended 2019/2020 season.

“I knew my contract was coming to an end. I got a call the day before it ended. I would have liked to stay at the club until the season was completed. But I didn’t get that opportunity. But it’s football, its business. That’s how things work. No hard feelings,” Molangoane told SAFM.

Phakaaathi, meanwhile, understands that Molangoane is said to be on a wanted list of a number clubs despite having not had much game time at Amakhosi and being out injured for a long time.

A source close to the player has revealed that a few teams believe that he still have much to offer in football. “I didn’t really think so many team would be after him especially since he didn’t do much at Chiefs because of the injury. But funny enough, there are people out there who believe in him and think that he can add value to their clubs.”

“We would be sitting and he would get call from someone from a certain team asking him to come and join their club. So, to be honest with you, all he has to do is make a decision where he wants to play. But there are lots of things he has to consider like game time, he is 32-years old now and these are his last days in his career,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.