More PSL teams show interest in reported Chiefs target

Mulovhedzi, however, insists that Chabalala still has a contract with Orlando Pirates and teams interested in his services should contact the Buccaneers.

Chabalala is currently on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic from Pirates until the end of the current season.

“Yes, it’s true that there are PSL teams interested in Justice, but I have told them to speak to Orlando Pirates because he is still contracted to them beyond the current season,” Mulovhedzi told Phakaaathi.

Kaizer Chiefs, Highlands Park, Cape Town City, Black Leopards and Baroka FC are believed to be the teams interested in the 32-year-old defender’s services. Mulovhedzi, however, said he was not at liberty to divulge the names of the teams interested in Chabalala.

“Justice is a Pirates player so it would be disrespectful of me to mention the names of the teams interested in him.”

Mulovhedzi added that Chabalala is not desperate to leave Pirates and will continue to fight for his place in the team should he remain with Pirates next season.

“Justice has unfinished business with Pirates. He believes that he can still be a regular player at Pirates hence I always say his first option is Pirates, second option is Pirates and third option is Pirates. He will only leave Pirates if they decide to let him go. Otherwise for now, his main focus is to finish the season with Celtic and help them finish in the top eight,” commented Mulovhedzi.

Chabalala joined Pirates from Free State Stars in July 2016 but was sent on loan to Chippa United in January 2017 after failing to break into the Bucs starting line-up.

He returned to Pirates at the end of the 2016/17 season, but again failed to command regular football at Pirates and was again sent on loan to Celtic in January this year.

