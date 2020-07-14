PSL News 14.7.2020 06:08 pm

Safa suggests date for PSL return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) believes the first week of August in the right date for the Absa Premier League to resume.

Football is set to resume next month to finish the 2019/2020 season after it was paused in March following government’s decision to ban all social gatherings involving more than 100 people.

Safa has confirmed that all remaining matches will be played in Gauteng, further revealing they have marked stadiums and hotels which will provide shelter for players and host games.

“The Minister of Sport sent a letter to SAFA that they should appoint the Compliance Officer to oversee the entire process of return to training and return to play protocols. SAFA duly appointed Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame as the compliance officers to liaise with the National Soccer League (NSL),” read the statement from Safa

“The choice of Gauteng Province as the host of training and match venues, as well as hotels, was agreed to by the government and NSL and that SAFA had NO input to this process.”

