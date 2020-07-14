Safa suggests date for PSL return

Football is set to resume next month to finish the 2019/2020 season after it was paused in March following government’s decision to ban all social gatherings involving more than 100 people.

Safa has confirmed that all remaining matches will be played in Gauteng, further revealing they have marked stadiums and hotels which will provide shelter for players and host games.

“The Minister of Sport sent a letter to SAFA that they should appoint the Compliance Officer to oversee the entire process of return to training and return to play protocols. SAFA duly appointed Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame as the compliance officers to liaise with the National Soccer League (NSL),” read the statement from Safa

“The choice of Gauteng Province as the host of training and match venues, as well as hotels, was agreed to by the government and NSL and that SAFA had NO input to this process.”

