Ex-Baroka coach takes over at Zambian club

Phakaathi Reporter
Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Wedson Nyirenda has signed a short term contract with Zambian giants Lusaka Dynamos.

Nyirenda has been without a team since he left Limpopo side Baroka FC in the middle of the 2019/2020 season after helping the club win their first trophy since gaining promotion into the top tier.

Dynamos confirmed they had hired the former Amakhosi forward to coach their side until the end of the current season after clubs were allowed to finish the campaign.

“It is great to be associated with Lusaka Dynamos FC. For the next 3 months, we shall work tirelessly to see that we end this current season in the best position,” said Nyirenda in a statement.

“If everyone works accordingly, and pulls in the same direction we can achieve the unthinkable. God will guide us through.”

