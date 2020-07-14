local soccer 14.7.2020 12:34 pm

Another Banyana star makes European move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Another Banyana star makes European move

Amanda Mthandi of South Africa during the International Women's Friendly match between South Africa and Lesotho on the 08 March 2020 at Tsakane Stadium, Tsakane Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amanda Mthandi has become the latest Banyana Banyana player to move overseas after joining Spanish side CD Badajoz on Monday.

Mthandi has signed a contract for one season, with an option to add another.

READ: Banyana defender Vilakazi joins Spanish club

“CD Badajoz has reached an agreement with South African international Amanda Mthandi for next season. The player signs for a campaign with an option for a second one,” confirmed Badajoz on their website.

“Mthandi leaves her country for the first time, although she already knows our football because she faced the national team [of Spain] in the last World Cup.”

The 24-year-old move comes just days after Banyana defender Nothando Vilakazi’s switch to Spanish side EDF Logroño and Jermaine Seoposenwe’s move to Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

Amanda Mthandi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Banyana defender Vilakazi joins Spanish club 9.7.2020
Banyana striker hoping for good start in Portugal  7.7.2020
Bafana goalie Dlamini ventures into music 1.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday

Covid-19 Daily update: Gauteng now has over 100,000 recorded Covid-19 cases

Business News Winde slams booze ban and warns tourism industry is on its knees

Covid-19 Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 