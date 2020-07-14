Another Banyana star makes European move

Mthandi has signed a contract for one season, with an option to add another.

READ: Banyana defender Vilakazi joins Spanish club

“CD Badajoz has reached an agreement with South African international Amanda Mthandi for next season. The player signs for a campaign with an option for a second one,” confirmed Badajoz on their website.

“Mthandi leaves her country for the first time, although she already knows our football because she faced the national team [of Spain] in the last World Cup.”

The 24-year-old move comes just days after Banyana defender Nothando Vilakazi’s switch to Spanish side EDF Logroño and Jermaine Seoposenwe’s move to Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.