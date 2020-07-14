Leaving Chiefs won’t affect me mentally – Mahlasela

The midfielder is currently at Polokwane City on loan from Chiefs, but his contract with Amakhosi expired at the end of June. Chiefs had an option to renew it they decided against it.

“Leaving Kaizer Chiefs won’t affect me mentally. Such things do happen in football. It doesn’t only happen in South Africa, but across the world. Good players do leave top clubs,” Mahlasela, who has not hidden his love for Chiefs, told IOL Sport.

“That’s why I say it won’t affect me. My job is to play football. The politics of football are not for me. What’s important for me is to play the game that I love.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Rise and Shine are said to be ready to give Mahlasela a permanent deal.

