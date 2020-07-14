PSL News 14.7.2020 12:05 pm

Zim man thanks Ex-Chiefs star for Covid-19 rescue donation

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ovidy Karuru of Stellenbosch FC celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on 25 January 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

A chef who worked at a restaurant which closed down in Cape Town is grateful Stellenbosch FC midfielder Ovidy Karuru extended a helping hand.

Johanes Bhunu was without money after restaurants and other public places where people gather closed down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Bhunu says he reached out to several football players but only Karuru replied to his message and send him money to pay rent and buy groceries for more than one month.

“I had no one to ask because everyone I know was in the same situation so one-day 1 was on Instagram and I decided to inbox Zimbabwean players to seek help but only Ovidy Karuru responded,” Bhunu was quoted by Soccer24.

”He asked for my account details and sent money which was enough to buy groceries for two months and I’m very grateful for his generosity,” he said.

“To be honest I can’t put it into words. I’m just speechless, he showed me some love that I can’t explain,” added Bhunu.

