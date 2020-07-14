Zim man thanks Ex-Chiefs star for Covid-19 rescue donation

Johanes Bhunu was without money after restaurants and other public places where people gather closed down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Bhunu says he reached out to several football players but only Karuru replied to his message and send him money to pay rent and buy groceries for more than one month.

“I had no one to ask because everyone I know was in the same situation so one-day 1 was on Instagram and I decided to inbox Zimbabwean players to seek help but only Ovidy Karuru responded,” Bhunu was quoted by Soccer24.

”He asked for my account details and sent money which was enough to buy groceries for two months and I’m very grateful for his generosity,” he said.

“To be honest I can’t put it into words. I’m just speechless, he showed me some love that I can’t explain,” added Bhunu.

