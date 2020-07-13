PSL News 13.7.2020 03:36 pm

Transfer ban won’t disrupt Chiefs’ plans for next season – Bobby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Transfer ban won’t disrupt Chiefs’ plans for next season – Bobby

Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs were handed a two-transfer-period ban by Fifa after they were found guilty of signing Madascan midfielder ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana two years ago.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung insists that the Fifa transfer ban is not a concern as they have made plans for next season already.

READ: PSL conditionally approves sale of Wits to TTM

Chiefs were handed a two-transfer-period ban by Fifa after they were found guilty of signing Madascan midfielder “Dax” Andrianarimanana two years ago.

They have since appealed the ban and their case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 9 September.

In the meantime, Chiefs have written to Fifa to request a temporary suspension of their ban until their appeal is heard, but the world football governing body is yet to respond to their request.

“Obviously, we had plans for the future in terms of every season,” Motaung told the Sowetan.

“Because of the challenge from Fifa, the ruling and everything obviously, the league is now going to September, our appeal is on the ninth. So it depends on the ruling [if] we can then register and sign new players.

“But the plan that we had, fortunately, two years ago, even when [coach] Ernst Middendorp came, we had a plan for two and three years. That’s why we had new players coming in and looking at the youth and everything. We always plan for the long term,” he added.

“I think we’ve got a balanced team to continue even the next season. Remember it’s only two transfer windows (referring to the ban). But we are balanced now to sustain the continuation.”

Chiefs have been linked with a number of players recently including Bidvest Wits’ Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti, but they cannot sign these players until they have been given the go-ahead by Fifa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mathoho given time off after sister’s death 13.7.2020
City keen to table offer for ex-Chiefs star Mahlasela 12.7.2020
Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move 11.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy

Business News Video: Taxis to operate at 100% capacity on local trips

Government Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for ‘reckless’ lockdown behaviour

Columns Sorry Cyril, take our booze, the current situation is ‘clearly’ our fault

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 