Transfer ban won’t disrupt Chiefs’ plans for next season – Bobby

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung insists that the Fifa transfer ban is not a concern as they have made plans for next season already.

READ: PSL conditionally approves sale of Wits to TTM

Chiefs were handed a two-transfer-period ban by Fifa after they were found guilty of signing Madascan midfielder “Dax” Andrianarimanana two years ago.

They have since appealed the ban and their case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 9 September.

In the meantime, Chiefs have written to Fifa to request a temporary suspension of their ban until their appeal is heard, but the world football governing body is yet to respond to their request.

“Obviously, we had plans for the future in terms of every season,” Motaung told the Sowetan.

“Because of the challenge from Fifa, the ruling and everything obviously, the league is now going to September, our appeal is on the ninth. So it depends on the ruling [if] we can then register and sign new players.

“But the plan that we had, fortunately, two years ago, even when [coach] Ernst Middendorp came, we had a plan for two and three years. That’s why we had new players coming in and looking at the youth and everything. We always plan for the long term,” he added.

“I think we’ve got a balanced team to continue even the next season. Remember it’s only two transfer windows (referring to the ban). But we are balanced now to sustain the continuation.”

Chiefs have been linked with a number of players recently including Bidvest Wits’ Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti, but they cannot sign these players until they have been given the go-ahead by Fifa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.