PSL conditionally approves sale of Wits to TTM

A leaked letter from the Premier Soccer League’s legal department to Bidvest CEO, Alan Fainman and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s Lawrence Mulaudzi states that the latter’s acquisition of Bidvest Wits’ Absa Premiership status for next season has been approved pending fulfilment of certain requirements.

The letter dated 12 July, 2020, and signed by Michael Murphy gives an indication that the sale has been approved and it is a matter of ironing out a few things before it is complete.

“I have received the confirmations required ad you have the approval of the transfer of Bidvest Wits Football Club to the Black Gold Family Trust,” reads the letter in part.

It also lists the names and positions of people who will deal with certain aspects to complete the transfer, and also advises Mulaudzi on what he needs to do going forward, and also thanks Fainman on his contribution to football.

The sale of Wits has been a big talking point during lockdown, as it came unexpected to many and has left the future of many players and officials in question.

There was also a reported bid to try and stop the sale by those aggrieved by how it was conducted.

