PSL News 13.7.2020 01:51 pm

PSL chairman Khoza confirms plans to resume 2019/20 season

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The SA Football Association must still approve the schedule for matches.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has confirmed the remaining games of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will be played in Gauteng.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Khoza said there were at least six weeks needed to complete the league, with the proposed date being 18 July.

The PSL boss, however, added that the SA Football Association (Safa) must still approve their schedule for matches.

“We have not announced the date in public. If there’s a date in public, it’s not our date because as the PSL we’ve never officially announced the dates. We cannot announce them, we have prepared them and supplied them to Safa. They have taken them to the meeting with compliance officers [this morning] and will then give an update,” said Khoza.

“The PSL will use a bio-bubble structure to isolate the league players and avoid infections. All 32 clubs will be placed in the bubble in Gauteng.”

Khoza added that KwaZulu-Natal and North West were close contenders to host the bubble but the PSL found that Gauteng has the biggest advantage.

PSL teams were given the go-ahead to resume training on 24 June ahead of a return to competitive action.

