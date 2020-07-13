PSL News 13.7.2020 12:00 pm

Are GladAfrica teams not keen on resumption?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Players during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that some GladAfrica Championship sides are not too keen on returning to finish the season and would rather see the league ended with the standings as they were when it was stopped in March.

“We have heard that the new top-flight sponsors want 18 teams, so why not just promote Ajax (Cape Town) and Swallows? We can then wait for the ABC Motsepe League play-offs and take the two teams from there and have 16 teams in the GladAfrica and start a new season when things have returned to normal.

“Paying for the sanitization and all other health protocols is too much for some of the teams and having to do it again for the new season will prove too costly and might cripple some of the teams who are already struggling financially,” said a source.

PSL boss, Irvin Khoza is meanwhile set to make announcements on the return on football on Monday and is expected to clarify the matter as well. 

