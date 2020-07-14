Let’s rename the PSL to Themba  

The press conference which the Premier Soccer League president Irvin Khoza called on Monday gave us more hope that the 2019/2020 season might resume with a date on when clubs can square off is said to have been submitted to the South African Football Associations (Safa) by PSL. This is not the first time we hoped the PSL and Safa would put their beef and braai forks away and have their diplomatic hats on for the sake of football, but their egos keep getting in the way. They can never miss the opportunity to low key sling mud at each...

The press conference which the Premier Soccer League president Irvin Khoza called on Monday gave us more hope that the 2019/2020 season might resume with a date on when clubs can square off is said to have been submitted to the South African Football Associations (Safa) by PSL.

This is not the first time we hoped the PSL and Safa would put their beef and braai forks away and have their diplomatic hats on for the sake of football, but their egos keep getting in the way. They can never miss the opportunity to low key sling mud at each other or pass the proverbial hot potato so they won’t be held accountable should anything go wrong.

The through pass delivered by Khoza to Safa to approve the dates they have recommended to restart the league has left the mother body in the spotlight while the PSL slips away into the shadows undetected.

Usually, when someone or an issue sends tongues wagging, in true South African style we started to take the mickey out of the situation by creating Memes and dishing out nicknames. In the case of the Premier Soccer League, we should nickname them Themba (Hope or the one who gives hope) but the biggest reason we should rename them to Themba is guys with that name are a handful, which the administrative body of local leagues is turning out to be when it comes to their dealings with Safa.

