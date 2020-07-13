PSL News 13.7.2020 10:57 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Safa and PSL set to discuss the return of football

The South African Football Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) are set to meet to discuss issues regarding the return of football.

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe revealed they met with the PSL on Friday and were set for another meeting on Monday.

Motlanthe said they would discuss the testing and training of the match officials with head of referees Tenda Masikhwa.

“Comprised of the CEO [Motlanthe] and Compliance Officers while NSL was represented by the acting CEO [Mato Madlala],” read the Safa statement.

“We had a very cooperative and cordial meeting and we mutually agreed to have a follow-up meeting on Monday to deliberate issues with regards to return to training and play.

“The association has never been against the resumption of football but we have always emphasised the need to do so under a safe environment and in line with the JLC compliance resolutions.”

