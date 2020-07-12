PSL News 12.7.2020 11:40 am

City keen to table offer for ex-Chiefs star Mahlasela

Phakaaathi Reporter
City keen to table offer for ex-Chiefs star Mahlasela

Kabelo Mahlasela of Polokwane City (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen has reiterated his wish to keep former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela at the club beyond this season.

Mahlasela joined City on loan from Amakhosi during the January transfer window period.

READ: Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move

Chiefs have since announced that they had decided against renewing the midfielder’s contract when it expired at the end of June, meaning that Mahlasela is currently a free agent.

“I rate Mahlasela highly and he is one of the players we would love to continue to work with,” Larsen is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“He (Mahlasela) has impressed me every time I gave him a chance to play. I think he is one of the best midfielders in the PSL and people will see that when the league restarts.”

“But for him to stay it will depend on his negotiations with management as I don’t get involved in that. But I want him to stay with us,” added Larsen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move 11.7.2020
Discarded Chiefs midfielder Molangoane attracts interest 11.7.2020
Ghanaian legend Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move 11.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 