City keen to table offer for ex-Chiefs star Mahlasela

Mahlasela joined City on loan from Amakhosi during the January transfer window period.

READ: Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move

Chiefs have since announced that they had decided against renewing the midfielder’s contract when it expired at the end of June, meaning that Mahlasela is currently a free agent.

“I rate Mahlasela highly and he is one of the players we would love to continue to work with,” Larsen is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“He (Mahlasela) has impressed me every time I gave him a chance to play. I think he is one of the best midfielders in the PSL and people will see that when the league restarts.”

“But for him to stay it will depend on his negotiations with management as I don’t get involved in that. But I want him to stay with us,” added Larsen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.