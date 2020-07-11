PSL name training and match venues for 2019/20 season restart

In a letter sent by PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala to South African Football Association acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe on Friday, the PSL made it clear that they intend to start the season again on July 18, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals expected to be the first matches played.

The league, indeed, have called a press conference for Monday where PSL chairman Irvin Khoza is expected to announce the plans for a return to play, with the PSL determined to finish off the season even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now the season is set to go ahead as early as next weekend, in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng, though Safa claimed on Saturday that they were still to meet with the PSL on Monday.

The Gauteng training venues listed by the PSL in the letter are: Marks Park, Wanderers, St Stithians, Fourways High, Johannesburg Stadium, Ruimsig Stadium, Auckland Park Bunting (UJ), Chris Hani Stadium (UJ), Loftus Versveld, the University of Pretoria, Pildictch Stadium,TUT Stadium, Germiston Stadium and Vosloorus Stadium.

The match venues are: FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Dobsonville Stadium, Rand Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Ellis Park, Bidvest Stadium, Loftus Versveld Stadium, Lucas Moripe Stadium, University of Pretoria and Tsakane Stadium.

