Nedbank Cup News 11.7.2020 09:04 pm

PSL name training and match venues for 2019/20 season restart

Jonty Mark
PSL name training and match venues for 2019/20 season restart

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza. Pic: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League have listed 14 training venues and 11 match venues in Gauteng as they prepare to restart the 2019/20 season on July 18.

In a letter sent by PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala to South African Football Association acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe on Friday, the PSL made it clear that they intend to start the season again on July 18, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals expected to be the first matches played.

The league, indeed, have called a press conference for Monday where PSL chairman Irvin Khoza is expected to announce the plans for a return to play, with the PSL determined to finish off the season even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now the season is set to go ahead as early as next weekend, in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng, though Safa claimed on Saturday that they were still to meet with the PSL on Monday.

The Gauteng training venues listed by the PSL in the letter are: Marks Park, Wanderers, St Stithians, Fourways High, Johannesburg Stadium, Ruimsig Stadium, Auckland Park Bunting (UJ), Chris Hani Stadium (UJ), Loftus Versveld, the University of Pretoria, Pildictch Stadium,TUT Stadium, Germiston Stadium and Vosloorus Stadium.

The match venues are: FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Dobsonville Stadium, Rand Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Ellis Park, Bidvest Stadium, Loftus Versveld Stadium, Lucas Moripe Stadium, University of Pretoria and Tsakane Stadium.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dismal Chelsea humbled in Blades battering 11.7.2020
South African football set to announce restart date 11.7.2020
Safa say they have never been against football’s resumption 11.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 