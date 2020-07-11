PSL News 11.7.2020 12:47 pm

Discarded Chiefs midfielder Molangoane attracts interest

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joseph Molangoane (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Free agent Joseph Molangoane has hinted that there are few clubs who have approached him, but added that he was not in a position to divulge their identity.

Molangoane, along with Kabelo Mahlasela, were released by Chiefs last week after the club decided against renewing their contracts that expired last month.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent and is on the lookout for the new club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“There have been a few clubs, but I don’t want to talk on their behalf,” Molangoane is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“I’m 100% fine and I can give twice as much.

“I’m dying to be back on the field and play football.

“I still have confidence and mentally I’m good. Now it’s just to wait for this season to be completed and see what the future holds,” he added.

Molangoane has accepted Chiefs’ decision to release him.

“It is part of football life, but I’m fine with it,” commented the former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United winger.

