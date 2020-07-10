PSL News 10.7.2020 05:55 pm

Mosimane reckons Rulani is now a better coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Rulani Mokwena comes back to the club improved, as a coach and as a person. 

Mokwena made a return to Masandawana this week, having previously been an assistant at the Pretoria outfit, before going on to be assistant coach and interim head coach at Orlando Pirates and most recently interim head coach at Chippa United.

“He started his career here, he moved on for a while, but we are all coaches, we are ambitious. We need to try to test ourselves and we need to explore, learn and see,” Mosimane told the club’s website.

“He is now a better person and a better coach, he has learnt a lot, 3 years down the line, he has seen things and coached as a head coach. We are receiving an improved Rulani.”

The Downs coach added that bringing back Mokwena to the club was all because of the team’s ambitions.

“Sundowns has big ambitions. The fight and battle is too big, that’s why we felt it was important to get him back to help us with this battle.”

 

