Mosimane reckons Rulani is now a better coach

“He started his career here, he moved on for a while, but we are all coaches, we are ambitious. We need to try to test ourselves and we need to explore, learn and see,” Mosimane told the club’s website.
“He is now a better person and a better coach, he has learnt a lot, 3 years down the line, he has seen things and coached as a head coach. We are receiving an improved Rulani.”
The Downs coach added that bringing back Mokwena to the club was all because of the team’s ambitions.
“Sundowns has big ambitions. The fight and battle is too big, that’s why we felt it was important to get him back to help us with this battle.”
