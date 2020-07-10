 
 
SA football set for return, come hell or high water

Given the slightly absurd reluctance of the Premier Soccer League to make any sort of official statement, up to now, on a return to play in the 2019/20 season, one sincerely hopes chairman Irvin Khoza’s press conference on Monday addresses this, and isn’t to announce a new PSL face-mask sponsor, even if in these crazy economic times we need all the sponsors we can get.

Jonty Mark
10 Jul 2020
03:46:28 PM
Dr Irvin Khoza, PSL Chairman Pic: BackpagePix

Dr Irvin Khoza, PSL Chairman Pic: BackpagePix

This isn’t exactly a completely benign joke, as Khoza is known for frustrating journalists by calling urgent press conferences that turn out to be about vague irrelevances that scream the word “PRESS RELEASE!” However, it does seem likely that there will be substance to the PSL chairman’s words on Monday, with the league apparently deciding on a date to resume the Nedbank Cup, Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship. The basic conclusion the league look to have reached, and to be fair they have been intent on finishing this campaign no matter what since lockdown started in mid-March, is that even...

