SA football set for return, come hell or high water

SA football set for return, come hell or high waterlocal soccer 1 hour ago
Given the slightly absurd reluctance of the Premier Soccer League to make any sort of official statement, up to now, on a return to play in the 2019/20 season, one sincerely hopes chairman Irvin Khoza’s press conference on Monday addresses this, and isn’t to announce a new PSL face-mask sponsor, even if in these crazy economic times we need all the sponsors we can get.
