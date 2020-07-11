Ghanaian legend Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Thursday, Muntari said he would prefer a move to Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates and Sundowns because Amakhosi are his favourite club in South Africa.

“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho…I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” said Muntari.

“I would love to come and play in South Africa because they have great teams that I like. For instance, Sundowns are there, Pirates are there but my favourite one are Chiefs.

“I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything. So, I said if I am going to South Africa, there is the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs,” added the former Portsmouth and Sunderland midfielder.

Muntari is currently without a club after partying ways with Spanish second tier side Albacete Balompie.

