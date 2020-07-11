African Soccer 11.7.2020 11:06 am

Ghanaian legend Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ghanaian legend Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move

Roma's Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy (R) vies with Pescara Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari during the Italian Serie A football match between Pescara and Roma at the Adriatico Stadium in Pescara on April 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has expressed his wish to play in the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Thursday, Muntari said he would prefer a move to Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates and Sundowns because Amakhosi are his favourite club in South Africa.

“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho…I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” said Muntari.

“I would love to come and play in South Africa because they have great teams that I like. For instance, Sundowns are there, Pirates are there but my favourite one are Chiefs.

“I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything. So, I said if I am going to South Africa, there is the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs,” added the former Portsmouth and Sunderland midfielder.

Muntari is currently without a club after partying ways with Spanish second tier side Albacete Balompie.

