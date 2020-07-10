PSL News 10.7.2020 03:24 pm

Pitso likens Mokwena’s Sundowns return to African ceremony

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Mosimane says the former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach comes with vast experience as opposed to when he left three years ago.

Pitso Mosimane likened Rulani Mokwena’s return to Mamelodi Sundowns to an African ceremony where the slaughtering of livestock takes place, saying when the family slaughters, “you need more ammunition”.

Mokwena, dubbed the ‘prodigal son’, rejoined Masandawana this week as the club’s assistant coach and Mosimane says the former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach comes with vast experience as opposed to when he left three years ago.

“He came back because of the value that he adds because he started his career here. He has been with us for so long, of course, he did move on like everybody else, even I moved on. We are ambitious coaches and we try to rest ourselves, why not?” said Mosimane.

“He is very brave as a young coach to move and see what’s in it for him. It is not many coaches who can do that. He is now a better person and a better coach, three years down the line, he has learnt a lot when he was the head coach. The mental side and the character is now different.

“He had his own challenges and successes, he has seen things and coached. What I am happy is that I am receiving an improved Rulani. The good thing is that you don’t have to sell the team to Rulani. We don’t have to tell him this is how we play. We have never changed the way we play.

Now that Mokwena is back where he launched his coaching career, he will continue to gain more knowledge about the game.

“The philosophy has been the same and that is why when he left I said he left with a classified book and now he has brought it back. Now it is to edit an upgrade on the book that he had. He catches up quickly because he is a clever person, he has his knowledge and information. The battle is too big, that is why we felt we need to get him back and help us on the battle.”

