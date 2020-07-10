Mahangwahaya pained by Bidvest Wits sale

Ivan Mahangwahaya might have not spent much time at Bidvest Wits, but the striker is pained by the sale of the club, particularly for players who will struggle to find teams should the new owners decide to let them go. READ: Reported Chiefs target Hlanti not keen on TTM stay

Mahangwahaya spent only six months at the Johannesburg outfit after his move from Black Leopards last year, but left the club to join Baroka FC as a free agent in January.

Wits is in the process of being sold to Tshakuma Tsa Madzivhandila owner Lawrence Mulaudzi pending the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approval.

“It’s very painful,” the striker told Phakaaathi. “I know that I’m no longer a Wits player. But if I look at how things are going and if I were a Wits player at the moment, I would be worried. Because now the club will be having new owners. So, I won’t really be sure what’s going to happen with my future. But if you’re lucky, the new owners will keep you and as a player, we are quick to adjust even if it means the team moves to another province.”

“Some players will be kept by the new owners, some will move to other clubs and I feel sorry for those who will struggle to find new teams. This sale really came as a shock to me and I think a lot of people too.”

With the League set for a return following the pause since March due to Covid-19, Mahangwahaya advises players at Wits to play the last few games to their best ability so that they can attract interests from other clubs.

“The last games give all the guys an opportunity to sell themselves. They have to play to their best ability so that they can find new teams should things not go their way with the new owners,” he concluded.