Celtic hand Baloyi and Mashikinya short-term contracts

The duo’s deals with Siwelele came to an end on June 30, but were handed contract extensions to complete the current campaign, which was suspended after the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

The players’ agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has confirmed that Celtic have extended his clients’ contracts.

“The club has given them an extension of two-month contracts until the 2019-20 season is completed,” Mahlakgane told Daily Sun.

Mahlakgane also revealed that talks between him and Celtic are ongoing to extend the players’ stay at Celtic for longer than the current season.

“We are engaging Celtic and we now wait for the season to finish,” commented Mahlakgane.