PSL News 10.7.2020 12:00 pm

Celtic hand Baloyi and Mashikinya short-term contracts

Phakaaathi Reporter
Celtic hand Baloyi and Mashikinya short-term contracts

Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic has extended Lucky Baloyi and Given Mashikinya’s contracts until the end of the season.

The duo’s deals with Siwelele came to an end on June 30, but were handed contract extensions to complete the current campaign, which was suspended after the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

The players’ agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has confirmed that Celtic have extended his clients’ contracts.

“The club has given them an extension of two-month contracts until the 2019-20 season is completed,” Mahlakgane told Daily Sun.

Mahlakgane also revealed that talks between him and Celtic are ongoing to extend the players’ stay at Celtic for longer than the current season.

“We are engaging Celtic and we now wait for the season to finish,” commented Mahlakgane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
It was not easy to leave Celtic – Seema 8.7.2020
Seema’s Celtic exit explained after he joins Chippa 8.7.2020
Celtic star resumes training after being cleared of Covid-19 7.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 