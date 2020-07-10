Mokwena thanks Pitso for welcoming him back to Sundowns  

Deemed as the “prodigal son” when the club announced his return to Mamelodi Sundowns, Rulani Mokwena has thanked head coach of the club Pitso Mosimane for giving him another opportunity to work with him. READ: Rulani is indeed the golden boy of SA football Mokwena spent a number of years at Downs as an assistant to Mosimane as the club’s success to continued to grow over those years.

But he left the club in 2017 to take over the assistant coach role at Orlando Pirates, before becoming an interim coach at the club.

He now rejoins Sundowns following a short stint with Chippa United, and Mosimane was quick to welcome him on social media Twitter.

“Welcome back Coach Rulani-Masandawana family,” Mosimane tweeted.

Mokwena then went on to reply to Mosimane’s tweet, acknowledging the Downs coach for his return to the club.

“How could I have said no to you… thank you for another opportunity to work with you, coach Manqoba (Mngqithi) and the rest of the technical team,” Mokwena replied.

Mokwena is expected to join Downs in camp in Rustenburg soon as the teams prepare for the resumption of the Premier Soccer League.

