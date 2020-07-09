PSL News 9.7.2020 05:48 pm

Wits star open to SuperSport move

Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United is challenged by Cole Alexander of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Supersport United on the 18 August 2018 at Bidvest Stadium / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

 Midfielder Cole Alexander has been thinking about his future after Bidvest Wits was sold to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Alexander revealed in a recent interview that some Clever Boys players were not sure it the new owners of the club would keep them next season.

The former SuperSport United midfielder says he is open to moving to the Pretoria-based side if they offer him a deal, but confirmed the club hasn’t contacted him as suggested by some media reports.

“Yeah, I have been with SuperSport in the past and I have always said that they are a good club, I enjoyed my time there. I have big respect for the club and I would consider going back if the opportunity comes my way,” Alexander told Sowetan.

“I’m still contracted to Wits and I’m left with one year. So no team has approached me or anything.

“As players, we want to work and this Covid-19 affected everyone in the country. We are just waiting to return and to play, that’s all.”

