Wits star open to SuperSport move

Alexander revealed in a recent interview that some Clever Boys players were not sure it the new owners of the club would keep them next season.

The former SuperSport United midfielder says he is open to moving to the Pretoria-based side if they offer him a deal, but confirmed the club hasn’t contacted him as suggested by some media reports.

“Yeah, I have been with SuperSport in the past and I have always said that they are a good club, I enjoyed my time there. I have big respect for the club and I would consider going back if the opportunity comes my way,” Alexander told Sowetan.

“I’m still contracted to Wits and I’m left with one year. So no team has approached me or anything.

“As players, we want to work and this Covid-19 affected everyone in the country. We are just waiting to return and to play, that’s all.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.