Banyana defender Vilakazi joins Spanish club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Nothando Vilakazi (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Nothando Vilakazi joins Logrono following a stint with Lithuanian side Gintra-Universitetas.

News coming from Spain is that Banyana Banyana left-back Nothando Vilakazi has signed with EDF Logrono, playing in the Primera Division, on Thursday.

Having played for the South African senior national women’s team more than 130 times, Vilakazi joins Logrono following a stint with Lithuanian side Gintra-Universitetas.

“The South African player has committed to the Rioja entity for the next campaign and will thus strengthen the defensive line of those of Gerardo García León.

“The new component of the La Riojan team comes from TUT Pretoria, a team from the capital of the Republic of South Africa, whom have recently been proclaimed Champion of the last Sasol Women’s League of South Africa,” the club reported.

The report further states that Vilakazi becomes the sixth signing of the Spanish side after the arrival of Olga García, Paloma Tajonar, Julie Tavlo, Inés Juan Altamira and Matta Cazalla.

Logrono was founded in 2008 and got promoted to the Spanish top flight women’s league in 2018, and have been playing in the Spanish top tier since.

