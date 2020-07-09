Pitso: Football is not the same without love and affection

Pitso Mosimane likes to show love and affection to his players and it is evident in how he usually jumps up to hug his players after scoring a goal.

READ: Sundowns confirm Mokwena return

All of that affection has to be set aside for now as Mamelodi Sundowns are currently camping at the Royal Marang in Rustenburg where Mosimane and his technical team have been running non-contact training sessions.

“It is very frustrating not to be able to embrace your players, it is frustrating to give instructions at a distance and we are emotional as people because we show love to our players by actions, not only by words. Unfortunately, this thing kills the affection also,” said Mosimane, who is expected to welcome Rulani Mokwena to his technical team after the club announced his return to his old job on Wednesday.

“It is good to see boys and everybody around. 100 days is a lot of days, there are a lot of months inside there. Unfortunately, we can’t give each other a nice hug or a handshake unless you are wearing gloves, you can’t get closer, you must observe social distancing. How do you welcome players you have not seen in 100 days? It is the way it is.

“We don’t sit together again as usual, when you arrive at a training session, you stay at your station where you have your basket and you change your equipment, the boots. When you want to drink water, you go to your station, we don’t meet at a certain point to go drink where we always keep water. We no longer hug each other and pray, we pray with social distance, everybody is a little bit further from each other and then we pray.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.