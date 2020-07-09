PSL News 9.7.2020 01:35 pm

How Covid-19 dealt AmaZulu’s Magubane a cruel hand

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Siphelele Magubane of AmaZulu (Pic AmaZulu)

AmaZulu were second from bottom with just 23 points off 24 games in March when the season was halted.

It was just when Siphelele Magubane was starting to enjoy his game again at AmaZulu after having spent more than six months without a club following being discarded by Golden Arrows that Covid-19 reared its ugly head and put a spanner in the works.

The attacking left-footed midfielder with a penchant for long-range strikes had just played an influential 73 minutes in a surprise 1-0 beating of log leaders Kaizer Chiefs away at FNB Stadium when the games were stopped owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Honestly speaking, it has not been easy because we have had to put everything on hold,” Magubane told the club’s website recently.

“It has also been difficult not being able to see my daughter for such a long time. On top of that, I also miss football. Everybody misses football.

“But we all have to respect the regulations of the state regarding the lockdown until it’s safe enough to play again. I am hoping that football resumes in the country soon.”

Usuthu returned to training last week after they were cleared by the PSL, the club’s spokesperson, Brilliant Mkhathini, told Phakaaathi on Thursday. He said all their players had tested negative and were looking forward to playing again to save the club from relegation.

