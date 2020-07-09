Warriors coach reacts to Musona extending KAS Eupen

Musona was on the radar of a few PSL teams when his future at Anderlecht was uncertain following a loan stint at KAS Eupen. But he decided to stay with the club

Logarusic said Musona’s decision to stay at the Belgian club beyond next season was to revive his career after struggling to break into Anderlecht’s first team.

“I’m very happy that Musona is still at Eupen,” the coach was quoted by NewsDay.

“This is a club that he felt comfortable and he produced some good games and scored some few goals.

“It looks like the environment at that club is much better for him than at Anderlecht. I’m happy for him and let’s wait and see how this will continue going forward.”

