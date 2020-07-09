PSL News 9.7.2020 01:31 pm

Warriors coach reacts to Musona extending KAS Eupen

Phakaaathi Reporter
Warriors coach reacts to Musona extending KAS Eupen

Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is pleased with Knowledge Musona’s decision to stay in Belgium with KAS Eupen.

Musona was on the radar of a few PSL teams when his future at Anderlecht was uncertain following a loan stint at KAS Eupen. But he decided to stay with the club

Logarusic said Musona’s decision to stay at the Belgian club beyond next season was to revive his career after struggling to break into Anderlecht’s first team.

“I’m very happy that Musona is still at Eupen,” the coach was quoted by NewsDay.

“This is a club that he felt comfortable and he produced some good games and scored some few goals.

“It looks like the environment at that club is much better for him than at Anderlecht. I’m happy for him and let’s wait and see how this will continue going forward.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KAS Eupen coach hopes to keep Musona permanently amid Sundowns link 19.6.2020
Sundowns target Musona looks set to remain in Belgium 4.6.2020
Sundowns set to strengthen frontline in next transfer window 29.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 