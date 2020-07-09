PSL News 9.7.2020 12:55 pm

Ntshangase determined to prove himself at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chiefs confirmed recently they had extended Ntshangase’s contract by another year, despite the fact the midfielder was just a squad player before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Siphelele Ntshangase’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said the midfielder was determined to prove himself after Kaizer Chiefs gave him a second chance.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Mahlakgane said it was up to Ntshangase to convince Amakhosi that they made a right decision to extend his stay at Naturena.

“He knows it and he’s very clear about it, and he’s very much aware that he has to perform,” said Mahlakgane, as quoted by the newspaper.

“Stash [Ntshangase] is not an overnight flop. He knows his worth, I know his worth. It was very simple decision to make in terms of extending his contract,” added Mahlakgane.

“As soon as that call came from Bobby Motaung (Chiefs football manager) that the club has decided to extend his contract, we said we are in. We know these kinds of things do happen to players.”

Ntshangase joined Chiefs from Baroka in January 2018, but is yet to live up to expectations at Amakhosi.

